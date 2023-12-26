The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Bowling Green Falcons meet for the Quick Lane Bowl on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

While Minnesota ranks 61st in total defense with 373.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking ninth-worst (302.6 yards per game). With 26.3 points per game on offense, Bowling Green ranks 74th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 50th, allowing 23.5 points per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Bowling Green Minnesota 327.8 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.6 (125th) 329.8 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.8 (54th) 142.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.4 (78th) 185.7 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.2 (125th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (50th) 27 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (42nd)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has compiled 1,709 yards on 61.2% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart is his team's leading rusher with 125 carries for 762 yards, or 63.5 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Taron Keith has 44 receptions for 457 yards (38.1 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 66 times for 390 yards and four scores.

Harold Fannin leads his team with 573 receiving yards on 39 catches with six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's 62 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,838 yards passing for Minnesota, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has 591 rushing yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has been handed the ball 124 times this year and racked up 535 yards (44.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 831 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 catches (out of 111 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has grabbed 28 passes while averaging 31.3 yards per game.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has been the target of 46 passes and compiled 25 receptions for 239 yards, an average of 19.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

