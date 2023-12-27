For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex DeBrincat a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In 10 of 34 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).

He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.

DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 19:25 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

