Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
Will Alexandre Texier find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- In six of 33 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:33
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
