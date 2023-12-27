In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Andrew Peeke to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in two games (one shot).

Peeke has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.