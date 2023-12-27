Belmont County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Belmont County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Belmont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shadyside High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnesville High School at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lore City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
