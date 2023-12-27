The New Jersey Devils (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a loss) will clash on Wednesday at Prudential Center in Newark.

You can watch along on BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ to see the Devils play the Blue Jackets.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets Devils 6-3 NJ 11/24/2023 Devils Blue Jackets 2-1 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 127 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 108 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 33 1 24 25 10 13 - Johnny Gaudreau 35 6 16 22 15 11 0% Kirill Marchenko 33 13 8 21 9 20 36.8% Adam Fantilli 35 9 11 20 10 13 42.6% Ivan Provorov 35 2 17 19 20 6 -

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 114 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.

The Devils score the ninth-most goals in the league (109 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Devils are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals over that stretch.

Devils Key Players