The New Jersey Devils (17-13-2), coming off a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-6) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+. The Blue Jackets lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 7 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 31 times, and won 10, or 32.3%, of those games.

Columbus is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 31.2% chance to win.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 20 of 34 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 109 (9th) Goals 108 (11th) 114 (27th) Goals Allowed 127 (31st) 30 (3rd) Power Play Goals 15 (25th) 23 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (7th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Columbus went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Columbus has hit the over seven times.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under of 7.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets have the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense (108 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Blue Jackets' 127 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

They have a -19 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.