Blue Jackets vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (17-13-2), coming off a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-6) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+. The Blue Jackets lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in their most recent game.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|7
|Devils (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 31 times, and won 10, or 32.3%, of those games.
- Columbus is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 31.2% chance to win.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in 20 of 34 games this season.
Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|109 (9th)
|Goals
|108 (11th)
|114 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|127 (31st)
|30 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (25th)
|23 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (7th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Columbus went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Columbus has hit the over seven times.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under of 7.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense (108 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Blue Jackets' 127 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- They have a -19 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
