Will Brendan Gaunce Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brendan Gaunce score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaunce 2022-23 stats and insights
- Gaunce did not score in five games last season.
- He did not face the Devils last season.
- Gaunce produced zero points on the power play last season.
Devils 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
