Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Mavericks matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 117.8 per outing (22nd in the league).

The Cavaliers put up 112 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 111.9 per outing (seventh in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 231.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 229.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cleveland has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2000 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

