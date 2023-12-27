Cavaliers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game) when they try to defeat Luka Doncic (second in the NBA with 33.5 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH. The over/under is set at 231.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSOH
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|231.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played 12 games this season that have gone over 231.5 combined points scored.
- Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 223.9 points, 7.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Cleveland has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 4-2 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|22
|73.3%
|119.3
|231.3
|117.8
|229.7
|233.8
|Cavaliers
|12
|40%
|112
|231.3
|111.9
|229.7
|222.7
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over six times.
- Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).
- The Cavaliers' 112 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Mavericks give up.
- Cleveland is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 117.8 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|16-14
|6-1
|16-14
|Mavericks
|16-14
|6-4
|19-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Mavericks
|112
|119.3
|23
|7
|8-2
|15-7
|8-2
|17-5
|111.9
|117.8
|7
|22
|14-7
|5-2
|16-5
|5-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.