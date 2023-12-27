For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Sillinger a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sillinger stats and insights

  • Sillinger has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Devils this season in two games (two shots).
  • Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
  • Sillinger's shooting percentage is 5.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.