For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Sillinger a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

Sillinger has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in two games (two shots).

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Sillinger's shooting percentage is 5.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

