The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Jiricek score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

  • In one of 29 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Devils this season in two games (one shot).
  • Jiricek has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:01 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 15:43 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:25 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

