The New Jersey Devils (17-13-2) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-6) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+. The Devils took down the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-5-2 while scoring 35 goals against 40 goals allowed. On 23 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (21.7%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Devils 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-275)

Devils (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (11-18-6 overall) have posted a record of 2-6-8 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Columbus has earned 11 points (3-5-5) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-7-2 record).

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals 20 times, earning 24 points from those matchups (10-6-4).

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 17 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 3-4-3 (nine points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 8-14-3 to register 19 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 29th 3.56 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 11th 31.7 Shots 29.8 23rd 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 3rd 30% Power Play % 15.31% 25th 24th 77.67% Penalty Kill % 81.44% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.