Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Franklin County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Conner High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Worthington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion Franklin at Dublin Scioto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles Preparatory School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
