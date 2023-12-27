The Columbus Blue Jackets, Ivan Provorov included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Provorov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In two of 35 games this year, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Provorov has a point in 16 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Provorov has an assist in 14 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Provorov hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Provorov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 35 Games 6 19 Points 2 2 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

