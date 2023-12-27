On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is J.T. Compher going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

  • Compher has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • On the power play, Compher has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

