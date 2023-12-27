The Detroit Red Wings, including J.T. Compher, are in action Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Compher's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

J.T. Compher vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus this season, in 17:59 per game on the ice, is +3.

Compher has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Compher has a point in 14 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 29 games this year, Compher has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Compher has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Compher has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Compher Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 4 20 Points 3 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

