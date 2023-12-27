Should you wager on Johnny Gaudreau to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.

Gaudreau averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.1%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.0 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:04 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 14:22 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:55 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:37 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

