The Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Gaudreau interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

Gaudreau has a goal in six games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gaudreau has a point in 16 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

Gaudreau has an assist in 13 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Gaudreau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 35 Games 5 22 Points 3 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.