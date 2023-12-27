The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Justin Danforth score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

In eight of 35 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Devils this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

Danforth averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:28 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:20 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:39 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

