Kent Johnson and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils.

Kent Johnson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Johnson has averaged 11:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In three of 19 games this year, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has a point in seven of 19 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Johnson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnson has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 19 Games 4 11 Points 1 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

