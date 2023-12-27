Logan County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Logan County, Ohio today? We've got you covered.
Logan County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenton Ridge at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
