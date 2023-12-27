Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Mercer County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Henry at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
