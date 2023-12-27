Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Moritz Seider to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Seider stats and insights
- In five of 34 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
- Seider's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|26:28
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.