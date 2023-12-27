Portage County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Portage County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rootstown High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mantua, OH
- Conference: Portage Trail Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leetonia High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Atwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.