Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Portage County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rootstown High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 27

6:45 PM ET on December 27 Location: Mantua, OH

Mantua, OH Conference: Portage Trail Conference

Portage Trail Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Leetonia High School at Waterloo High School