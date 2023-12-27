Kirill Kaprizov and Alex DeBrincat are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings meet at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

DeBrincat has scored 15 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 32 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 13.5%.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Dylan Larkin is a leading scorer for Detroit with 29 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 28 games.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5 at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Lucas Raymond has netted 10 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 2 2 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Kaprizov has been a top contributor on Minnesota this season, with 31 points in 32 games.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Dec. 19 2 0 2 7 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mats Zuccarello has totaled 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.