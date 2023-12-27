Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 27?
Can we count on Sean Kuraly lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- In six of 35 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in two games (one shot).
- Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
- Kuraly averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|4:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 3-1
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
