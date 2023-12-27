The Columbus Blue Jackets, Yegor Chinakhov among them, face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Chinakhov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Chinakhov has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 14:27 on the ice per game.

In eight of 24 games this season, Chinakhov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Chinakhov has a point in 10 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

Chinakhov has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Chinakhov's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Chinakhov has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 24 Games 3 15 Points 2 9 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

