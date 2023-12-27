Should you wager on Zachary Werenski to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

In one of 33 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

Werenski has picked up five assists on the power play.

Werenski averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.1%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:36 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:02 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:32 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:22 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 29:05 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:23 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:43 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:09 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:26 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

