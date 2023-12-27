Zachary Werenski will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. There are prop bets for Werenski available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski's plus-minus this season, in 24:27 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of 33 games this year, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Werenski has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Werenski has an assist in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 3 25 Points 0 1 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.