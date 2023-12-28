Adams County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Adams County, Ohio today, we've got you covered.
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peebles High School at West Union High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Seaman, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Winchester at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
