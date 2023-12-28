The Cleveland Browns (10-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jets

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Browns Insights

This year, the Browns rack up just 2.0 more points per game (23.0) than the Jets allow (21.0).

The Browns rack up 335.9 yards per game, 41.1 more yards than the 294.8 the Jets give up per contest.

This season, Cleveland averages 119.1 yards per game on the ground, just 7.1 fewer yards than New York allows per contest (126.2).

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 32 times, 10 more than the Jets' takeaways (22).

Browns Home Performance

The Browns put up 20.5 points per game at home (2.5 less than their overall average), and give up 13.1 at home (7.6 less than overall).

The Browns' average yards gained (317.8) and allowed (197.9) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 335.9 and 260.3, respectively.

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (210.6) and conceded (110.5) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 216.8 and 160.1, respectively.

The Browns' average rushing yards gained (107.1) and allowed (87.4) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 119.1 and 100.2, respectively.

The Browns convert 28.2% of third downs at home (3.3% lower than their overall average), and give up 23.2% at home (5.5% lower than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Jacksonville W 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago W 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston W 36-22 CBS 12/28/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at Cincinnati - -

