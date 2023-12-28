The Cleveland Browns (10-5) are considered touchdown favorites as they attempt to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The over/under is set at 36.5 points for the outing.

As the Browns prepare for this matchup against the Jets, check out their betting trends and insights. Before the Jets meet the Browns, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.

Browns vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Browns (-7) 36.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Browns (-6.5) 35.5 -300 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cleveland vs. New York Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Browns vs. Jets Betting Insights

Cleveland has gone 10-5-0 ATS this season.

The Browns have covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

Cleveland has gone over in eight of its 15 games with a set total (53.3%).

Against the spread, New York is 5-9-1 this year.

As a 7-point underdog or greater, the Jets have one win ATS (1-4) this season.

New York has seen six of its 15 games hit the over.

