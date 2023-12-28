How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) hope to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- This season, the Vikings have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 308th.
- The 76.2 points per game the Vikings average are only 2.7 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (73.5).
- Cleveland State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cleveland State has fared better in home games this season, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Vikings are giving up 63.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 77.3.
- Cleveland State is making 6.6 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 1.2999999999999972% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.5, 37.5%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 76-69
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 90-77
|Wolstein Center
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
