The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) hope to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Vikings have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
  • Cleveland State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 308th.
  • The 76.2 points per game the Vikings average are only 2.7 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (73.5).
  • Cleveland State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Cleveland State has fared better in home games this season, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.
  • In 2023-24, the Vikings are giving up 63.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 77.3.
  • Cleveland State is making 6.6 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 1.2999999999999972% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.5, 37.5%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kent State L 83-77 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/15/2023 @ Bradley W 76-69 Carver Arena
12/21/2023 Western Michigan W 90-77 Wolstein Center
12/28/2023 Oakland - Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center

