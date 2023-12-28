The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) hope to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland State Stats Insights

This season, the Vikings have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Cleveland State is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Vikings are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 308th.

The 76.2 points per game the Vikings average are only 2.7 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (73.5).

Cleveland State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cleveland State has fared better in home games this season, scoring 81.7 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Vikings are giving up 63.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 77.3.

Cleveland State is making 6.6 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 1.2999999999999972% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.5, 37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule