Darke County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Darke County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northridge High School - Dayton at Tri-Village
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.