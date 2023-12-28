Will Elijah Moore Score a Touchdown Against the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 17?
Should you wager on Elijah Moore scoring a touchdown in the Cleveland Browns' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)
- Moore has 54 receptions for 579 yards and one score this season. He has been targeted 98 times, and posts 38.6 yards per contest.
- In one of 15 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Elijah Moore Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|9
|3
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|9
|9
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|7
|4
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|7
|4
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|5
|2
|30
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|7
|5
|44
|1
|Week 11
|Steelers
|7
|6
|60
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|9
|3
|44
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|12
|4
|83
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|6
|3
|42
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 16
|@Texans
|4
|2
|19
|0
