Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dublin Jerome High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville South High School at Harvest Preparatory
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Berlin High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: New Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Orange High School at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
