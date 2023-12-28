Hamilton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Hamilton County, Ohio today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roger Bacon at Metrolina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Country Day School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logan High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Hill High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Fresno, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
