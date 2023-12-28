Putnam County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Putnam County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leipsic at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Toledo Christian at Miller City New Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Miller City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
