The Pinstripe Bowl will feature the Rutgers Scarlet Knights squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Rutgers is totaling 22.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 104th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 27th, giving up 21 points per contest. From an offensive angle, Miami (FL) is generating 32.1 points per game (34th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS defensively (22.1 points allowed per game).

Rutgers vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Rutgers vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Rutgers Miami (FL) 307.5 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.2 (43rd) 314.3 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.1 (14th) 165.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.8 (44th) 142 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.4 (37th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (92nd) 17 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (53rd)

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt leads Rutgers with 1,651 yards (137.6 ypg) on 131-of-274 passing with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 488 rushing yards on 122 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Kyle Monangai has 1,099 rushing yards on 217 carries with seven touchdowns.

Christian Dremel's team-high 440 yards as a receiver have come on 34 receptions (out of 65 targets) with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has caught 22 passes for 361 yards (30.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Washington has racked up 24 catches for 307 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,703 yards (225.3 ypg) while completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 89 times for 579 yards (48.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Mark Fletcher has rushed for 512 yards on 103 carries with five touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 993 receiving yards (82.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 74 receptions on 103 targets with five touchdowns.

Jacolby George has 55 receptions (on 79 targets) for a total of 851 yards (70.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young has racked up 563 reciving yards (46.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

