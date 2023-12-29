Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 29?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in two games (four shots).
- Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|14:51
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
