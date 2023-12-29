Adam Fantilli will be among those on the ice Friday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Nationwide Arena. Looking to wager on Fantilli's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Fantilli has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 15:29 on the ice per game.

Fantilli has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 36 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fantilli has a point in 17 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 12 of 36 games played.

Fantilli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 36 Games 2 21 Points 1 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

