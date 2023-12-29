Will Andrew Copp light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 35 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

On the power play, Copp has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

