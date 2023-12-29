When the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), William Nylander and Zachary Werenski should be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Werenski has totaled 24 assists and one goal in 34 games. That's good for 25 points.

Johnny Gaudreau has made a big impact for Columbus this season with 22 points (six goals and 16 assists).

This season, Columbus' Adam Fantilli has 21 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 12 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 2-7-1 record this season, with an .891 save percentage (55th in the league). In 11 games, he has 295 saves, and has given up 36 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Toronto, Nylander has 46 points in 32 games (16 goals, 30 assists).

Auston Matthews is another key contributor for Toronto, with 42 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 28 goals and adding 14 assists.

Mitchell Marner's 35 points this season are via 13 goals and 22 assists.

Martin Jones' record is 4-2-0. He has given up 16 goals (2.85 goals against average) and recorded 170 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 4th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.08 19th 23rd 3.38 Goals Allowed 3.64 31st 7th 32.7 Shots 29.8 23rd 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 7th 25.53% Power Play % 14.85% 25th 17th 79.38% Penalty Kill % 82% 12th

