Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-6) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-7, losers of three in a row) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Friday, December 29 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|7
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 10 of the 32 games, or 31.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-11 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has played 21 games this season with over 7 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|113 (7th)
|Goals
|111 (13th)
|108 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|131 (31st)
|24 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (25th)
|20 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (6th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets went 3-4-3 over its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record against the spread in that span.
- Columbus has hit the over in seven of its past 10 games.
- The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.2 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have the league's 13th-ranked scoring offense (111 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game, 131 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- Their -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
