The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-6) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-7, losers of three in a row) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Friday, December 29 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 7 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 10 of the 32 games, or 31.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 5-11 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has played 21 games this season with over 7 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 113 (7th) Goals 111 (13th) 108 (16th) Goals Allowed 131 (31st) 24 (13th) Power Play Goals 15 (25th) 20 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (6th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets went 3-4-3 over its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record against the spread in that span.

Columbus has hit the over in seven of its past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets have the league's 13th-ranked scoring offense (111 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game, 131 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

Their -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

