Player prop bet odds for William Nylander and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Johnny Gaudreau is a leading scorer for Columbus with 22 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 16 assists in 36 games.

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Dec. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Kirill Marchenko's 13 goals and eight assists add up to 21 points this season.

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Dec. 19 3 0 3 4 vs. Devils Dec. 16 1 0 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 46 points in 32 games (16 goals and 30 assists).

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 1 2 3 2 at Sabres Dec. 21 0 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Dec. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 16 1 1 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's top contributors through 31 games, with 28 goals and 14 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 2 1 3 5 at Sabres Dec. 21 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Dec. 19 2 0 2 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.