Brown County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Brown County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Brown at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Brown at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
