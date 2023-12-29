The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) will lean on Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in NBA, 31.8 points per game) to help them beat Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 27.6) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell averages 27.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Max Strus puts up 13.7 points, 3.8 assists and 5.5 boards per contest.

Jarrett Allen puts up 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the field (fourth in league).

Caris LeVert averages 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Georges Niang averages 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Bucks are receiving 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game from Damian Lillard this year.

The Bucks are getting 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez this year.

The Bucks are getting 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

Malik Beasley is putting up 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 49% of his shots from the field and 46.4% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 3 treys per game.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Bucks 110.5 Points Avg. 123.3 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.4% Field Goal % 50% 34.5% Three Point % 38.1%

