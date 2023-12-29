Champaign County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Champaign County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Triad at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Urbana High School at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.