Friday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) and the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) at Fifth Third Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-70 and heavily favors Cincinnati to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The game has no line set.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 80, Evansville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-10.2)

Cincinnati (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Cincinnati has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Evansville is 8-3-0. The Bearcats have a 7-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Purple Aces have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats' +193 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Cincinnati ranks 14th in the nation at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's 13.0 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Cincinnati hits 8 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 34.5% from deep (135th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.5%.

The Bearcats record 103.5 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball), while allowing 83.4 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

Cincinnati forces 10.8 turnovers per game (288th in college basketball) while committing 9.9 (49th in college basketball action).

